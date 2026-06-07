U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

The U.S. Women’s Open wraps up from Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim share the 54-hole lead at 6 under par with In Gee Chun and Jennifer Kupcho one back. Gaby Lopez, Nasa Hataoka and Ruoining Yin are tied at 4 under.

“Live From the U.S. Women’s Open” will bookend coverage of the women’s second major of the season. Here’s how you can watch (ET):

U.S. Women’s Open final-round tee times (ET)