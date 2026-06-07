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U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published June 6, 2026 11:15 PM
Korda on mindset shift and embracing challenges: 'I'll figure it out'
June 6, 2026 10:49 PM
Nelly Korda discussed playing more freely and her mindset shift this season that's allowed her to meet challenges on the course head-on, a mentality she'll use going into Sunday with a share of the lead at the U.S. Women's Open.

The U.S. Women’s Open wraps up from Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim share the 54-hole lead at 6 under par with In Gee Chun and Jennifer Kupcho one back. Gaby Lopez, Nasa Hataoka and Ruoining Yin are tied at 4 under.

“Live From the U.S. Women’s Open” will bookend coverage of the women’s second major of the season. Here’s how you can watch (ET):

U.S. Women’s Open final-round tee times (ET)

  • 9:45 a.m. — Gurleen Kaur, Nataliya Guseva
  • 9:55 a.m. — Liqi Zeng, Ingrid Lindblad
  • 10:05 a.m. — Yealimi Noh, Mao Saigo
  • 10:15 a.m. — Celine Boutier, Lottie Woad
  • 10:25 a.m. — Yue Zhang, Hye-Jin Choi
  • 10:35 a.m. — Julia Lopez Ramirez, Ariya Jutanugarn
  • 10:45 a.m. — Bianca Pagdanganan, Yuri Yoshida
  • 11:00 a.m. — Minsol Kim, Sakura Koiwai
  • 11:10 a.m. — Somi Lee, Hannah Green
  • 11:20 a.m. — Lucy Li, Anna Nordqvist
  • 11:30 a.m. — Rose Zhang, Kaleiya Romero
  • 11:40 a.m. — Chia Yen Wu, Xiyu Janet Lin
  • 11:50 a.m. — Aki Iwai, Grace Kim
  • 12:00 p.m. — Esther Henseleit, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • 12:15 p.m. — Rio Takeda, Jiyai Shin
  • 12:25 p.m. — Brooke Henderson, Melanie Green
  • 12:35 p.m. — Ayaka Furue, A Lim Kim
  • 12:45 p.m. — Minjee Lee, Lauren Coughlin
  • 12:55 p.m. — Casandra Alexander, Patty Tavatanakit
  • 1:05 p.m. — Pajaree Anannarukarn, Shuri Sakuma
  • 1:15 p.m. — Amy Yang, Farah O’Keefe (a)
  • 1:30 p.m. — DaYeon Lee, Jinhee Im
  • 1:40 p.m. — Jeeno Thitikul, Hinako Shibuno
  • 1:50 p.m. — Sora Kamiya, Karis Davidson
  • 2:00 p.m. — Kiara Romero (a), Ana Belac
  • 2:10 p.m. — Shiho Kuwaki, Miyu Yamashita
  • 2:20 p.m. — Asterisk Talley (a), Allisen Corpuz
  • 2:30 p.m. — Aphrodite Deng (a), Minji Kang
  • 2:45 p.m. — Maja Stark, Maria José Marin (a)
  • 2:55 p.m. — Alison Lee, Hyunjo Yoo
  • 3:05 p.m. — Charley Hull, Ruoning Yin
  • 3:15 p.m. — Gaby Lopez, Nasa Hataoka
  • 3:25 p.m. — In Gee Chun, Jennifer Kupcho
  • 3:35 p.m. — Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda