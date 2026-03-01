USGA names two amateur prizes after Tiger Woods

The USGA is naming two of its top amateur prizes after its most decorated champion.

Starting this year, the U.S. Amateur medal and U.S. Junior Amateur trophy will both be named after Tiger Woods. The Tiger Woods Medal will be awarded to the U.S. Amateur champion, who also receives the Havemeyer Trophy, while the Tiger Woods Trophy will go to the winner of the U.S. Junior.

Woods owns nine USGA championships, which ties Bobby Jones for most all-time – three U.S. Juniors (1991-93), three U.S. Amateurs (1994-96) and three U.S. Opens (2000, 2002, 2008). Only two players have won the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior, and the other, Nick Dunlap, won each once, in 2021 and 2023.

“The USGA and its championships have played an enormous role in my life,” Woods said in a release. “The U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur were defining moments in my development, both as a golfer and as a person. To be recognized in this way is incredibly humbling, and I hope it inspires young players to chase their dreams and appreciate the history and values of the game.”

Other notable USGA honors that are named after players include the Jack Nicklaus Medal (U.S. Open champion), Mickey Wright Medal (U.S. Women’s Open champion) and JoAnne Carner Medal (U.S. Women’s Amateur).