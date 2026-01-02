Skip navigation
2026 women’s golf majors: Schedule, locations, venues and dates

  
Published January 2, 2026 09:26 AM

There were four first-timers among the five LPGA majors winners last season. Mao Saigo prevailed in a five-way playoff at the Chevron Championship, followed by Maja Stark looking nearly invincible at Erin Hills in capturing the U.S. Women’s Open.

Minjee Lee earned her third career major title, and first since 2022, with a hard-fought triumph at a windy PGA Frisco in the KPMG Women’s PGA. Grace Kim then shocked Jeeno Thitikul at the Amundi Evian Championship with a stunning eagle to force a playoff and more fireworks in OT.

The major season came to a conclusion with Miyu Yamashita holding off Charley Hull at Royal Porthcawl in the AIG Women’s Open.

Here’s a look at where and when the five LPGA majors, the Solheim Cup and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will be contested in 2026 (click the link for the full 2026 LPGA schedule):

﻿DATE EVENT LOCATION DEFENDING CHAMP
April 23-26 Chevron Championship Club at Carlton Woods
The Woodlands, Texas 		Mao Saigo
June 4-7 U.S. Women’s Open Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, California 		Maja Stark
June 25-28 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Hazeltine National Golf Club
Chaska, Minnesota 		Minjee Lee
July 9-12 The Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France 		Grace Kim
July 30-Aug. 2 AIG Women’s Open Royal Lytham & St Annes
Lancashire, England 		Miyu Yamashita
Sept. 11-13 Solheim Cup Bernardus Golf
North Brabant, Netherlands 		United States
Nov. 19-22 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Florida 		Jeeno Thitikul