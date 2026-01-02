2026 women’s golf majors: Schedule, locations, venues and dates

There were four first-timers among the five LPGA majors winners last season. Mao Saigo prevailed in a five-way playoff at the Chevron Championship, followed by Maja Stark looking nearly invincible at Erin Hills in capturing the U.S. Women’s Open.

Minjee Lee earned her third career major title, and first since 2022, with a hard-fought triumph at a windy PGA Frisco in the KPMG Women’s PGA. Grace Kim then shocked Jeeno Thitikul at the Amundi Evian Championship with a stunning eagle to force a playoff and more fireworks in OT.

The major season came to a conclusion with Miyu Yamashita holding off Charley Hull at Royal Porthcawl in the AIG Women’s Open.

Here’s a look at where and when the five LPGA majors, the Solheim Cup and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will be contested in 2026 (click the link for the full 2026 LPGA schedule):