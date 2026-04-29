Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Doral winner Scott details hazards of the 'Blue Monster'

April 28, 2026 08:18 PM
Adam Scott, the last PGA Tour winner at Doral in 2016, talks to George Savaricas about his return

Related Videos

Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
02:55
Alex Fitzpatrick on PGA Tour membership: ‘Still haven’t stopped smiling’
37th Ryder Cup Matches, Day Three
05:38
Ryan on Ryder Cup: ‘Furyk will do a better job than Tiger’ would have
GOLF: JUN 22 LIV Golf League Nashville
01:04
Reacting to LIV Golf’s canceled June event: ‘Writing is on the wall’
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
03:31
Players react to Doral return at Cadillac Championship
Liv_1920_Sign.jpg
02:50
LIV Golf reportedly postpones June tournament in Louisiana
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round
07:43
USGA on U.S. Women’s Open: ‘The women deserve to play’ at places like Riviera
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round Three
09:53
What is Nelly Korda doing to separate herself from her the field?
LIV Golf Mexico City - Day Four
08:59
The Athletic’s Miller on LIV reporting and league’s financial future
chevronpool.png
07:45
‘The jump’s gotta stay': Chevron continuing watery tradition
KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Previews
13:58
LPGA commissioner Kessler details early obstacles and big goals
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Previews
07:52
How Koepka and Lowry formed a team for the Zurich Classic
LOTTE Championship Presented By Hoakalei 2025 - Final Round
08:17
Lewis, expecting second child, ready for retirement after Chevron
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Previews
04:14
Winning Fitzpatrick brothers the team to beat at Zurich Classic?
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round One
04:56
How Memorial Park will play at Chevron vs. PGA Tour event
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
04:02
Player reaction to end of the PGA Tour’s Hawaii events
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Three
10:58
What are the next dominoes to fall after Hawaii swing nixed?
LIV Golf Hong Kong - Previews
07:24
Gaslighting? Jumping ship? What will we hear, see next from LIV?
amyalcott.png
03:04
Alcott details personal experience of overcoming putting yips
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
03:34
Chevron keeping alive tradition of winner’s watery celebration
JM Eagle LA Championship Presented By Plastpro - Final Round
02:39
Did slow-play penalty determine LPGA’s outcome at JM Eagle?
2026 Masters Tournament Final Round
02:14
McGinley: For Rory, it’s all about legacy at the point
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
08:44
Wie West to play Mizuho Americas ahead of U.S. Women’s Open return
Thumbnail
01:04
Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time
RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round
03:48
RBC Heritage can seem like ‘therapy’ after Masters week
The Masters - Final Round
05:58
Consequences of Garcia’s conduct at Masters: ‘Behavior matters’
The Masters - Final Round
05:01
McIlroy’s putting coach Faxon breaks down Masters performance
rory_tlew.jpg
07:58
McIlroy reflects on second Masters win: ‘I want to stay on this journey’
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Final Round
06:47
Åberg: Glad collapse at The Players came before Augusta
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY
08:28
Dr. Gupta on Tiger recovery: ‘This will not be a quick fix’
Asterisk-Talley-ANWA.jpg
02:35
Talley, Marin showcase skills early at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Latest Clips

The Masters - Round One
06:40
Doral event a sign of the times? Rex and Lav discuss
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Final Round
08:47
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round
GOLF: APR 26 LPGA The Chevron Championship
05:10
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
GOLF: APR 26 LPGA The Chevron Championship
09:14
Korda on winning second Chevron Championship: ‘I just really locked in’
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Final Round
04:19
Fitzpatrick brothers celebrate Zurich Classic win with emotional hug on 18
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Final Round
16
Korda celebrates Chevron victory with cannonball leap
grass_league_screenshot_26grassclippings.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Grass League - 2026 Grass Clippings Open
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Three
03:02
Fitzpatrick brothers talk record-setting performance at Zurich
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Three
01:24
Moving Day: Fitzpatrick brothers set Zurich records
GOLF: APR 25 LPGA The Chevron Championship
02:36
Tavatanakit’s gutsy play gives her a shot at second Chevron title
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Three
10:13
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round Three
11:16
LPGA highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 3
1777152976253411.jpg
02:19
Roussin-Bouchard overcomes early nerves with early birdies at Chevron
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round Three
29
How did that not go in? Roussin-Bouchard can’t believe it!
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round One
27
Mark it a ‘1' for the team: Bauchou makes ace at Zurich
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round Two
07:49
Recreating O’Keefe’s stellar second-round chip on No. 13 at Chevron
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
03:39
Players react to Furyk returning as 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
GOLF: APR 24 LPGA The Chevron Championship
05:48
The Korda show: World No. 2 continues to dominate Chevron field
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round Two
01:58
Tavatanakit on second round at Chevron: ‘I grinded pretty well’
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Two
10:01
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Two
02:08
Fitzpatrick brothers on Zurich foursomes 65: “We both hit it well, tee to green”
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Two
01:36
Hoey on Lipsky’s birdie to make Zurich cut: ‘I just said, he’s going to make it and he did it’
GOLF: APR 24 LPGA The Chevron Championship
03:02
Korda after shooting 65 again to lead Chevron field: ‘Happy with my day’
Stacy Lewis crop
05:11
Stacy Lewis makes one final career putt at Chevron
GOLF: APR 23 LPGA The Chevron Championship
08:31
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 1
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round One
06:35
Recreating Tavatanakit’s 60-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Chevron
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round One
04:44
Texas amateur O’Keefe turning heads at Chevron
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round One
07:55
Breaking down Korda’s Chevron performance: ‘This is the leaderboard we wanted’
GOLF: APR 23 LPGA The Chevron Championship
02:55
Korda highlights: 65 was a little harder than it looked
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round One
09:46
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1