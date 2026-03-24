Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rose on golf schedule: 'I'm enjoying the challenge'

March 24, 2026 01:51 PM
Justin Rose discussed Tiger Woods' decision to join the TGL Finals, his busy golf schedule and balancing the PGA Tour with the TGL and his family.

Related Videos

GOLF: FEB 15 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
03:35
Scheffler withdraws from Houston Open
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 1 - JUP v LA
03:08
Woods to make 2026 debut in TGL Finals
35th Ryder Cup Matches, Day Two
03:47
Sutton: ‘It’s upon the players to win the Ryder Cup, not on the captain’
GOLF: JAN 29 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
10:50
Veterans Schauffele, Glover weigh in on Rolapp’s Tour vision
TGL presented by SoFi: TGL Semifinals - JUP v BOS
04:06
Let’s ask again: Tiger, ready to return at the Masters?
Valspar Championship 2025 - Final Round
06:58
Hovland reunites with coach as search continues in Valspar defense
Smotherman-Echavarria split
57
Echavarria, Smotherman parlay strong Cognizant performances into spots on Aon Next 10
Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Four
12:41
Rahm on DP World Tour: ‘They’re extorting players’
PNC Championship 2025 - Round One
14:20
Furyk to be less serious, more fun in analyst role
Genesis Championship 2025 - Day One
06:40
From injuries to military service, Thomas, Im debuting at API
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two
12:13
What’s the state of U.S. golf in the women’s game?
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
03:34
Where do events like Cognizant fit in a Tour world of ‘scarcity’?
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Previews
07:16
How did Palm Beach become the ‘mecca’ of the golf world and what is its future?

Latest Clips

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
04:46
Reagan Zibilski excited for Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut
1774298158031540.jpg
02:32
Show and tell: LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:16
Fitzpatrick upset with pace of play on Valspar Sunday
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:01
Penske Performance: How Fitzpatrick got redemption at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
02:43
Whoop: Thomas’ heart rate playing the Copperhead course
GOLF-LIV-RSA
05:07
Is match play a needed changeup for LIV, PGA Tour?
GOLF: MAR 22 LPGA Fortinet Founders Cup
07:50
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, final round
Cologuard Classic 2026 - Final Round
01:50
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Cologuard Classic, final round
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:58
‘Nothing wanted to go in': Brandt Snedeker reflects on final round woes at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:57
Could Fitzpatrick ascend to No. 3 in world rankings?
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
10:01
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, final round
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:01
Snedeker saves par after visit to hospitality area at Valspar
Fortinet Founders Cup 2026 - Round Three
09:03
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 3
Cologuard Classic 2026 - Round Two
01:32
PGA Tour Champions highlights 2026: Cologuard Classic, Round 2
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
01:05
Brooks Koepka on 15th hole incident at Valspar: It shouldn’t have happened
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
08:41
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
04:54
Can Im go wire-to-wire at the Valspar Championship?
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
01:12
Moving Day: Snedeker gets closer to 10th Tour title
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Three
01:05
Snedeker in contention after third round at Valspar
Fortinet Founders Cup 2026 - Round Two
09:53
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 2
smile for web.png
02:09
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
04:57
Koepka, Woodland in contention after Round 2 at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
09:16
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 2
2026_Valspar_Championship_-_Matt_Wallace_Friday_Flash_Interview_HLS_Video_m88669_thumb_4_1920x1080_259717189722.jpg
05:08
Wallace explains penalty he called on himself at Valspar
Fortinet Founders Cup 2026 - Round One
59
Zhang on going pro and finishing degree: ‘I did it’
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round Two
01:36
Fitzpatrick dissects changes to his golf swing
LIV Golf Riyadh - Day One
05:08
What is Rahm’s future with DP World Tour after dropping appeal?
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
01:51
Michael Kim takes fans for ‘inside the rope experience’ at Valspar
Valspar Championship 2026 - Round One
02:44
Why is Spieth so vexed by 16th hole at Copperhead?
GOLF: MAR 19 LPGA Fortinet Founders Cup
08:12
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 1