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Woods to make 2026 debut in TGL Finals

March 24, 2026 01:00 PM
Tiger Woods announced that he will play in the TGL Finals on Tuesday night, it'll be the first time he's played in 2026. Questions surround whether this means he will compete at the Masters in two weeks.

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