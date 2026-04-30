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Green doesn't realize she made ace until caddie looks in the hole

April 30, 2026 01:12 PM
Melanie Green made a hole-in-one Thursday at the Riviera Maya Open but had no idea until her caddie found hte ball in the hole!
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