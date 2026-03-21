LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 2
Extended highlights from the second round of the LPGA's Fortinet Founders Cup at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, California, with Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee and leader Hyo Joo Kim.
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Zhang on going pro and finishing degree: ‘I did it’
Zhang on going pro and finishing degree: 'I did it'
Rose Zhang talks about her decision to join the LPGA Tour and finish her degree at Stanford University.
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 1
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 1
Extended highlights from the opening round of the LPGA's Fortinet Founders Cup at Sharon Height Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, California, featuring Nelly Korda and more.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round
Australian Hannah Green captured the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship on Sunday in Singapore. Here's how the 2019 Women's PGA Championship won and what she had to say after the tournament.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
Three-time major winner Minjee Lee skyrocketed up the HSBC Women’s World Championship leaderboard after shooting an 8-under 64 to move into a tie for second place at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
American Auston Kim birdied two of her final three holes for a 66 and a one-stroke lead over China’s Yan Liu in the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship on Thursday. Five players were tied for third with 68s, including No. 12-ranked Haeran Ryu.
Can Jeeno Thitikul win her first LPGA Tour major in 2026?
Can Jeeno Thitikul win her first LPGA Tour major in 2026?
Beth Ann Nichols, senior writer at Golfweek, joins Golf Today to discuss Jeeno Thitikul's eighth LPGA Tour victory at Thailand's Siam Country Club Old Course last weekend and what it means to the 23-year-old's chances to win her first major in 2026. Nichols also talks Lydia Ko's career and gives a player to watch this season on the LPGA Tour.
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko shot 5-under 67s during the first round at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand. They were in a group of 10 players tied for sixth. Nasa Hataoka and Chanettee Wannasaen lead after 18 holes at Siam Country Club Old Course.