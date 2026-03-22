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LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 3

March 21, 2026 10:43 PM
Hyo Joo Kim remained in command Saturday at Menlo Park, extending her lead over the Fortinet Founders Cup field. Nelly Korda sits in a solo second and chases along with Ruixin Liu and Gabby Lopez.
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