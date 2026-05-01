LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Round 1
Americans Brianna Do and Melanie Green share the first round lead in Mayakoba after 18 holes. World No. 1 Nelly Korda sits two shots off the lead following her win in Houston last week.
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Green doesn’t realize she made ace until caddie looks in the hole
Green doesn't realize she made ace until caddie looks in the hole
Melanie Green made a hole-in-one Thursday at the Riviera Maya Open but had no idea until her caddie found hte ball in the hole!
What is Nelly Korda doing to separate herself from her the field?
What is Nelly Korda doing to separate herself from her the field?
Golf Today weighed in on what led to Nelly Korda's success at The Chevron, including the course setup at Memorial Park and discussed the latest LPGA news, including Ina Yoon’s suspension.
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
The first major of the LPGA Tour season at Memorial Park was a splash, check out the best highlights from the final round of The Chevron Championship.
Korda celebrates Chevron victory with cannonball leap
Korda celebrates Chevron victory with cannonball leap
Nelly Korda celebrated her win at The Chevron Championship by leaping into the victory pool at Memorial Park in Houston, Texas.
LPGA highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 3
LPGA highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 3
Third-round highlights from the LPGA's first major of the season, The Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Roussin-Bouchard overcomes early nerves with early birdies at Chevron
Roussin-Bouchard overcomes early nerves with early birdies at Chevron
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard said she was nervous to begin her third round at The Chevron Championship. She also birdied her first three holes Saturday.
How did that not go in? Roussin-Bouchard can’t believe it!
How did that not go in? Roussin-Bouchard can't believe it!
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard nearly holed her approach shot on the par-4 18th Saturday at the 2026 Chevron Championship. Her reaction was nearly as good as the result.
Recreating O’Keefe’s stellar second-round chip on No. 13 at Chevron
Recreating O'Keefe's stellar second-round chip on No. 13 at Chevron
Golf Channel's Karen Stupples and Tom Abbott attempt to recreate Farah O'Keefe's chip on No. 13 during the second round at The Chevron Championship.
The Korda show: World No. 2 continues to dominate Chevron field
The Korda show: World No. 2 continues to dominate Chevron field
Nelly Korda stays red hot at The Chevron Championship, after she posted back-to-back 65s to take a massive lead and seize control of the tournament.