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LPGA highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Round 2

May 1, 2026 01:35 PM
Brianna Do held off a surge from Nelly Korda during second round play in Mayakoba early Friday. The top-ranked Korda sits a stroke off Do's current, 36-hole lead heading into the weekend.
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