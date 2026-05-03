LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Final Round
Check out some of the best highlights from the final round of action at the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.
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Stop and smell the roses: Korda prioritizing time off after win at El Camaleón
Stop and smell the roses: Korda prioritizing time off after win at El Camaleón
Nelly Korda did exactly what No. 1-ranked golfers are expected to do in Mayakoba over the weekend: Win. The 27-year-old Korda followed up her major in Houston last week with a 17-under 271 at El Camaleón.
Nelly Korda wins 2026 Riviera Maya Open
Nelly Korda wins 2026 Riviera Maya Open
Nelly Korda won her third LPGA tournament of the year on Sunday at the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba by four strokes.
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Riviera Maya Open, Round 3
LPGA Highlights: 2026 Riviera Maya Open, Round 3
The third round of the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba was packed with highlights from world No. 1 Nelly Korda and other top LPGA players.
Korda’s 2026 season dominance: ‘The best she’s ever been’
Korda's 2026 season dominance: 'The best she's ever been'
Nelly Korda is dominating the field at the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba after two rounds. Golf Central breaks down her margins of victory this season and her impact on the game.
LPGA highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Round 2
LPGA highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Round 2
Brianna Do could not hold off a late surge from Nelly Korda during second round play in Mayakoba early Friday. The top-ranked Korda tied Do's 36-hole lead heading into the weekend with a 5-under 67.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Round 1
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Riviera Maya Open, Round 1
Americans Brianna Do and Melanie Green share the first round lead in Mayakoba after 18 holes. World No. 1 Nelly Korda sits two shots off the lead following her win in Houston last week.
Green doesn’t realize she made ace until caddie looks in the hole
Green doesn't realize she made ace until caddie looks in the hole
Melanie Green made a hole-in-one Thursday at the Riviera Maya Open but had no idea until her caddie found hte ball in the hole!
What is Nelly Korda doing to separate herself from her the field?
What is Nelly Korda doing to separate herself from her the field?
Golf Today weighed in on what led to Nelly Korda's success at The Chevron, including the course setup at Memorial Park and discussed the latest LPGA news, including Ina Yoon’s suspension.
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
The first major of the LPGA Tour season at Memorial Park was a splash, check out the best highlights from the final round of The Chevron Championship.