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Ko had thoughts of 59, thrilled with 60 at Ford Championship

March 26, 2026 07:30 PM
Lydia Ko made 12 birdies in shooting 60 in the opening round of the Ford Championship. She talked with the media Thursday after nearly becoming the second player in LPGA history to shoot 59.
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