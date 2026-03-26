Ko had thoughts of 59, thrilled with 60 at Ford Championship
Lydia Ko made 12 birdies in shooting 60 in the opening round of the Ford Championship. She talked with the media Thursday after nearly becoming the second player in LPGA history to shoot 59.
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Why amateur Asterisk Talley is worth watching at Ford Championship
Why amateur Asterisk Talley is worth watching at Ford Championship
Golf Channel's Paige Mackenzie gave a few predictions ahead of Ford Championship outside of Phoenix. Mackenzie believes amateur Asterisk Talley is a name to watch this week.
What challenges does Whirlwind Golf Club present?
What challenges does Whirlwind Golf Club present?
Paige Mackenzie breaks down the challenges that lie ahead for LPGA favorites, like Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul, at Whirlwind Golf Club outside of Phoenix.
Korda sisters: What they admire, what annoys them about each other
Korda sisters: What they admire, what annoys them about each other
Jessica and Nelly Korda are competing in this week's Ford Championship, Jessica's first event in three years after maternity leave and battling injuries. They met with the media to discuss myriad topics, including what they admire and what annoys them about each other.
Show and tell: LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements
Show and tell: LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements
Golf Channel analyst Paige Mackenzie breaks down the latest LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements seen during the 2026 Fortinet Founders Cup.
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, final round
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, final round
Hyo Joo Kim went wire to wire to win the Fortinet Founders Cup, and held off Nelly Korda's final round charge at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. Here's the best from a Sunday afternoon from Menlo Park.
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 3
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 3
Hyo Joo Kim remained in command Saturday at Menlo Park, extending her lead over the Fortinet Founders Cup field. Nelly Korda sits in a solo second and chases along with Ruixin Liu and Gabby Lopez.
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 2
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 2
Extended highlights from the second round of the LPGA's Fortinet Founders Cup at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, California, with Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee and leader Hyo Joo Kim.
Zhang on going pro and finishing degree: ‘I did it’
Zhang on going pro and finishing degree: 'I did it'
Rose Zhang talks about her decision to join the LPGA Tour and finish her degree at Stanford University.
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 1
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 1
Extended highlights from the opening round of the LPGA's Fortinet Founders Cup at Sharon Height Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, California, featuring Nelly Korda and more.
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round
Australian Hannah Green captured the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship on Sunday in Singapore. Here's how the 2019 Women's PGA Championship won and what she had to say after the tournament.