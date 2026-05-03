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Stop and smell the roses: Korda prioritizing time off after win at El Camaleón

May 3, 2026 07:18 PM
Nelly Korda did exactly what No. 1-ranked golfers are expected to do in Mayakoba over the weekend: Win. The 27-year-old Korda followed up her major in Houston last week with a 17-under 271 at El Camaleón.
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