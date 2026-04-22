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Thitikul: Majors, matcha and more with the world's No. 1

April 22, 2026 09:42 AM
Jeeno Thitikul joins Maria Marcellino ahead of The Chevron Championship to talk about family, her love of making matcha and her desire to win her first major title.
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