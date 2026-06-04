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USGA CEO Whan: U.S. Women's Open course lineup is stacked

June 4, 2026 02:00 PM
USGA CEO Mike Whan joined the "Live From" set at Riviera to talk about future U.S. Women's Open venues, purses and the importance of women's golf in the game.

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