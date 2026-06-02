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Young players don't know Yani Tseng? They better recognize

June 2, 2026 06:11 PM
Yani Tseng is a five-time major champion and former world No. 1. She joins the "Live From" set at Riviera to talk about her continued journey to find her world-class form.

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