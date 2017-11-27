Tiger Woods is back. After nearly a 10-month layoff, Woods returns to competition at this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
After Further Review: Give Tiger time in comeback
Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.
On expectations for Tiger's return ...
On Sunday at Albany, site of this week’s Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods quietly checked off all the right boxes, warming up on the range, couple of practice putts and he was off for what amounted to a lightning round.
Woods rounded the layout in just over two hours in a golf cart and spoke briefly with reporters after the round about his expectations for his first start since fusion surgery on his back in April.
Woods sounded upbeat and confident, but there was a sense of cautiousness, which is understandable considering his long road back to competition. It’s probably a prudent approach for everyone. Expectations always follow Woods, but this time it’s best to give the 14-time major champion some time to find his way back. – Rex Hoggard
On Tiger's encouraging news ...
Tiger Woods has been driving it past Rickie Fowler in practice rounds this fall. He drove it past Dustin Johnson “about half the time” in their round with President Donald Trump Friday at Trump National in Jupiter, Fla.
Woods delivered the most encouraging news about his imminent comeback after a practice round Sunday in the Bahamas.
“The fact that I don’t have any pain in my lower back compared to what I was living with for years, it’s just remarkable,” he said.
That makes this week’s Hero World Challenge one of the year’s most intriguing events, if not one of its most important. - Randall Mell
Tiger plays Hero practice round without pain: 'Life is so much better'
NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods was up early on Sunday at Albany, site of this week’s Hero World Challenge, getting in some final work before his first competitive start since February.
Woods raced around the layout in 2 hours, 10 minutes riding in a golf cart and looking relaxed and fit following fusion surgery on his back in April.
“I haven’t really competed in two years, really. I haven’t really done much. I’m looking forward to competing again and finding the rhythm and the feel of playing tournament golf and just hitting shots,” said Woods, who was joined by caddie Joe LaCava on Sunday. “I haven’t really had a scorecard in my hand in a while and that’s going to be different.”
Woods, who withdrew from the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms in February, played a casual round of golf with President Donald Trump, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon in South Florida on Friday.
It was another step closer to competition for Woods.
“[Johnson is] the No. 1 player in the world. He’s been playing, I haven’t been playing,” Woods said. “It’s nice to compare my game to some of the other guys, like Dustin or Rickie [Fowler] or Rory [McIlroy]. It’s nice to do something like that and compete and have a couple little denominations [a bet] we’re playing for. I like seeing where I’m at.”
Woods, who is the host of this week’s Hero World Challenge, announced last month he planned to play the limited-field event and he’s posted various videos on social media of his swing.
Fowler told Golf.com that Woods has been driving it by him, and according to Faxon, Woods hit it by Johnson on half the holes when both players hit driver. On Sunday, Woods was asked about his swing.
“I am a little surprised,” Woods said. “The fact that I don’t have any pain in my lower back compared to what I was living with for years, it’s just remarkable.”
Woods added that the recovery process from April’s surgery, his fourth procedure on his back, has been slow, but he’s been encouraged by how his body has responded.
Woods explained that his surgeon initially cleared him to start hitting putts, which had been the most difficult thing to do before the surgery, and he gradually made his way through his bag, first hitting driver just 150 yards.
“I just chipped [driver]. I was like, ‘Yep, I hit driver today,’” Woods laughed. “I’ve progressed over a few days, hitting driver a little hard and harder and harder until it was comfortable enough to hit it full. That takes time and the last thing I want to do is have any setbacks.”
As for his expectations this week at Albany, Woods said he wasn’t sure how he would play, but he is encouraged by how his body has responded the last few weeks and glad to be pain-free.
“It could be the next step, I just don’t know and that’s tough to live with. It’s been a struggle for years,” he said. “To finally come out on the good side of it, it’s exciting. I am stiffer, I’m fused. But I don’t have the pain and if I don’t have the pain, life is so much better.”
Korean LPGA Tour tops LPGA team at ING Champions
Jin Young Ko led the Korean LPGA Tour to victory against the LPGA team of South Koreans Sunday at the ING Champions Trophy/Inbee Park Invitational in Gyeongju.
Ko clinched the matches for the KLPGA defeating Sei Young Kim, 3 and 2, in singles. The KLPGA squad won 13-11.
Earlier this year, Ko won the KEB Hana Bank Championship, the only LPGA event staged in South Korea, and announced last week that she would be taking up LPGA membership next year, based on that victory.
Eight of the top 20 players in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings competed.
The highly anticipated featured pairing in the anchor match didn’t come off Sunday, with Ha Na Jang pulling out of her match with In Gee Chun, citing a wrist injury.
The singles results:
LPGA’s Jeongeun Lee5 def. Ji Hyun Oh, 2 and 1.
KLPGA Tour’s Ji Hyun Kim2 def. M.J. Hur, 3 and 2.
KLPGA Tour’s Ji Hyun Kim def. Jenny Shin, 7 and 6.
LPGA’s Eun Hee Ji halved Ja Young Kim2.
LPGA’s Mirim Lee def. Ji Young Kim2, 3 and 2.
KLPGA Tour’s Seung Hyun Lee def. Na Yeon Choi, 3 and 2.
LPGA’s Amy Yang def. KLPGA Tour’s Hye Jin Choi, 3 and 2.
KLPGA Tour’s Da Yeon Lee halved with Mi Hyang Lee.
LPGA’s Hyo Joo Kim def. Jeongeun Lee6, 1 up.
KLPGA Tour’s Seon Woo Bae def. So Yeon Ryu, 3 and 2.
KLPGA Tour’s Jin Young Ko def. Sei Young Kim, 3 and 2.
LPGA’s In Gee Chun def. Min Sun Kim5, 1 up.
Ormsby gets first Euro Tour win at Hong Kong Open
It took 264 attempts, but Wade Ormsby is finally a winner on the European Tour.
The 34-year-old Aussie shot a 2-under 68 in the final round of the UBS Hong Kong Open to hang on for a one-shot victory over a quartet that was headlined by Rafael Cabrera-Bello and also included Sweden's Alexander Bjork and Americans Paul Peterson and Julian Suri.
Ormsby started the day one shot off the lead, but his steady play created an opportunity when overnight leader S.S.P. Chawrasia made a triple bogey on the ninth hole en route to a tie for seventh. Ormsby birdied Nos. 10, 14 and 17 to create a cushion that allowed him to hang on for the win despite a bogey on the closing hole.
Ormsby had been in search of a win since first earning his card at Q-School in 2004, with multiple trips back in between. Because this was the first event of the European Tour's new wraparound season, Ormsby is now exempt through 2020.
Defending Race to Dubai champ Tommy Fleetwood opened the new season with a sixth-place finish, two shots behind Ormsby, while Justin Rose tied for 10th and Sergio Garcia finished T-19.