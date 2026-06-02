Memorial Tournament 2026: Second-round tee times, pairings, how to watch

The PGA Tour’s seventh of eight signature events continues Friday at Muirfield Village in Columbus, Ohio.

The 50th Memorial Tournament features 72 players, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. There is a 36-hole cut to the low 50 and ties.

Here’s a look at pairings and tee times for Round 2 at the tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus. Golf Channel’s live coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET.

Memorial Tournament 2026: First-round tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 1 tee times and how to watch the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour’s seventh signature event of the season.