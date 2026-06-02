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Memorial Tournament 2026: Second-round tee times, pairings, how to watch

  
Published June 2, 2026 12:40 PM
Clark earns No. 1 spot in Aon Swing 5, Smalley tops Aon Next 10
June 1, 2026 06:20 PM
The race to qualify for Signature Events continues to heat up, and Golf Today takes a deep dive into the latest Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 standings.

The PGA Tour’s seventh of eight signature events continues Friday at Muirfield Village in Columbus, Ohio.

The 50th Memorial Tournament features 72 players, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy. There is a 36-hole cut to the low 50 and ties.

Here’s a look at pairings and tee times for Round 2 at the tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus. Golf Channel’s live coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round
Memorial Tournament 2026: First-round tee times, pairings, how to watch
Round 1 tee times and how to watch the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour’s seventh signature event of the season.

Time
TeePlayers
7:45 AM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Alex Noren

7:55 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Nicolai Højgaard

8:05 AM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

8:15 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Tony Finau

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Mark Hubbard

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Brandt Snedeker

Eric Cole

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Si Woo Kim

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Denny McCarthy

9:10 AM
EDT		1

Harris English

Robert MacIntyre

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Alex Fitzpatrick

Jacob Bridgeman

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Kristoffer Reitan

Maverick McNealy

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Brian Harman

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Patrick Cantlay

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Matt Fitzpatrick

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Ludvig Åberg

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Scottie Scheffler

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Matt McCarty

Lucas Glover

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Mac Meissner

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Pierceson Coody

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Fox

Daniel Berger

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Jason Day

Jordan Spieth

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Sam Stevens

11:40 AM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Ryo Hisatsune

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Adam Scott

Alex Smalley

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Nick Taylor

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Corey Conners

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Hideki Matsuyama

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Sepp Straka

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Sungjae Im

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Sam Burns

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Wyndham Clark

J.J. Spaun

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Rickie Fowler

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Tommy Fleetwood

1:35 PM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Justin Thomas

1:45 PM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Michael Kim

1:55 PM
EDT		1

Matt Kuchar

Bud Cauley