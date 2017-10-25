Grill Room

High school girl denied victory despite beating boys

By

Grill Room Team
October 25, 2017, 4:50 pm

RSS

Updated: Oct. 26, 1:25 p.m. ET

Emily Nash's father, Bob, posted the following comment to the Golf Channel Facebook account, stating that Emily was not made aware that she was ineligible for the individual title until after her round and that she played from the same tees as the boys:

Original story:

A high school girl topped the field in the Central Massachusetts Division 3 boys’ golf tournament earlier this week but was denied the victory because she's a girl, according to the Telegram.

Emily Nash, a Lunenburg High School junior carded a 3-over 75 at at Blissful Meadows Golf Club on Tuesday, four shots better than anyone else, but she didn't get the first-place trophy and wasn't invited to next week’s state tournament because according to official MIAA rules, “Girls playing on a fall boys’ team cannot be entered in the Boys Fall Individual Tournament. They can only play in the Boys Team Tournament. If qualified, they can play in the spring Girls Sectional and State Championships.”

Nash and her coach were made aware of the rule before the tournament started by event director Kevin Riordan. 

“We don’t make the rules, we just enforce them. (Emily) is the story of the day.” Riordan said, while adding that he personally planned to buy Nash a winner's trophy.

By default, the victory and the perks that come with it were awarded to the tournament runner-up, who offered the trophy to Nash, though she declined.

“It’s a real injustice that she wasn’t announced as the winner,” said Robert Dufresne, a volunteer rules official with the Mass. Golf Association.

Despite being able to count her score toward the team total, Nash's school did not qualify for the state tournament. Last spring, Nash placed third in the state sectional girls’ tournament and fourth in the state girls’ tournament.

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Johnson's HSBC collapse surprising, but not major
Rose authors third-largest comeback in Tour history
Rose rallies from 8 back to stun DJ at WGC
Motivated, emotional Kerr closes 20th win
Armour gets first PGA Tour win at Sanderson Farms

Trending

Top Photos of the Week: October 29, 2017
Quotes of the Week: Oct. 29, 2017
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Hanse: Short courses can grow the game in new ways
Tiger Woods in court for DUI hearing
Chamblee: 'Langer is putting better than anybody ever has'
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Herring: Tips for working the ball
Highlights: Kerr sinks long putt to win Sime Darby
#AskBreed: Hip turn and downswing initiation
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.