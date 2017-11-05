Watch: Trump plays golf with Japan's PM, Matsuyama

Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

President Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Saturday for a 13-day tour through Asia, and he found some time for golf shortly thereafter.

Trump teed it up at Japan's Kasumigaseki Country Club, the 2020 Olympic golf course, and posted a video of his swing on Twitter with the caption "Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people!"

Trump previously played with Abe and Ernie Els in February at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla.