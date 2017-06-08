Golf Central Blog

Horschel uses wood after accidentally breaking putter

By

Will Gray
June 8, 2017, 1:48 pm

RSS

Billy Horschel had to get a little creative during the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic after a flip of the club left his putter in pieces.

Horschel barely missed a 20-foot birdie putt on the eighth hole at TPC Southwind, and he reacted as many pros do: by casually tossing his club in the air in disbelief. Unfortunately for Horschel, the head of his putter snapped off when the club hit the ground:

Because the break did not occur "during the normal course of play," Horschel was not allowed to replace his putter.

The silver lining was that the hole in question was his 17th of the day. He had only an 18-inch par putt left on No. 8, and he used a fairway wood to tap it in and again on the par-4 ninth, where he successfully two-"putted" from over 50 feet:

The scene was reminiscent of one during the 2015 Greenbrier Classic, when Robert Streb made it into a playoff despite using his wedge to putt for much of the final round.

Horschel, who returned to the winner's circle last month when he defeated Jason Day in a playoff at the AT&T Byron Nelson, signed for a 2-over 72 that left him eight shots behind his friend and fellow Florida Gator, Matt Every, as the early wave came to a close in Memphis.

Article Tags: 

Billy Horschel, FedEx St. Jude Classic

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
FedEx St. Jude Classic
Manulife LPGA Classic
D. Johnson grouped with Spieth, Kaymer at U.S. Open
Spieth joins McIlroy, Day in Travelers field
Phil Mickelson
Mickelson: Skipping Open 'wasn't a hard decision'

Trending

Player WDs from sectionals when airline loses clubs
The Social: Good returns, bad ideas
Harrington WDs from Memphis after bizarre injury
Randall's Rant: Heed Scott's words on U.S. Open
U.S. Open local qualifying results
U.S. Open sectional qualifying results
McIlroy (rib) ready to return at U.S. Open
School unlikely to move graduation date for Mickelson
Best of #Dufnering
Stricker punches ticket to U.S. Open at Erin Hills
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.