Ko hires 2017 Caddie of the Year as new looper

Randall Mell
April 23, 2017, 8:35 pm

Rolex world No. 1 Lydia Ko has found her next caddie.

Ko plans to tee it up at this week’s Volunteers of America Texas Shootout with Peter Godfrey as her caddie, GolfChannel.com has learned.

Godfrey was voted the 2017 Caddie of the Year by his LPGA peers at the HSBC Women’s Champions back in March. He was on Ha Na Jang’s bag at the time.

Ko is crossing paths with Ariya Jutanugarn yet again with this hire. Godfrey was on Jutanugarn’s bag when she won the Ricoh Women’s British Open last summer. This offseason, Ko named Gary Gilchrist her coach. Gilchrist has been working with Jutanugarn for more than a year.

Ko and Jutanugarn have a lot of common ties. They also share an agent, IMG’s Michael Yim.

Godfrey will be the 10th caddie Ko has used as a professional.

Ko’s time as a teenager officially ends Monday, when she will turn 20 years old.

Minus a nearly two-year stint with Jason Hamilton, Ko has used a carousel of bag toters. She used six caddies before hiring Hamilton at the end of her rookie year. After firing Hamilton following the KEB Hana Bank Championship last fall, Ko hired a local caddie to play the Sime Darby. She hired Gary Matthews before her following start at the Toto Japan Classic. He was on her bag for nine events before being let go after the Lotte Championship last week.

Lydia Ko

