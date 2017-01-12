Golf Central Blog

Latin America Amateur heading to Chile in 2018

Nick Menta
January 12, 2017, 11:51 am

PANAMA CITY, Panama - The Latin America Amateur Championship will return to South America in 2018.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers announced at a news conference Thursday that the fourth LAAC will be played at Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile from Jan. 18-21.

The move marks a return to South America for the LAAC, which held its inaugural event in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2015. It also marks the event's first trip to Chile, home of inaugural champion Matias Dominguez.

"We said when we started this event, we wanted to take it around the entire region," Slumbers said. "We've held it in South America, we've held it in the Caribbean (Casa de Campo, 2015), and now we're in Central America here (Panama Golf Club, 2017). And it was good to move it around.

"So [going] back into South America was our first preference, and the product that Chile [gave] to us ... and their enthusiasm to stage it, and the infrastructure that they have, and the golf course that they have made a very compelling proposition that we were absolutely delighted to accept."  

Built in 1930, Prince of Wales previously hosted the Web.com Tour's Chile Classic from 2012-14 and the 1998 Women's World Amateur Team Championship.

PGA Tour members Kevin Kisner and Adam Hadwin won the Chile Classic at Prince of Wales in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Martin Slumbers, 2017 Latin America Amateur Championship, 2018 Latin America Amateur Championship

