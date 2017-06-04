Golf Central Blog

Manning joins Trump for (presumed) golf outing

By

Grill Room Team
June 4, 2017, 10:56 pm

It was all very hush-hush, but we have reason to believe that President Trump played golf on Sunday at Trump National Golf Club with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and Republican Senator Bob Corker.

We can't say definitively that they did play, but this is what we know: An Associated Press photographer took a picture of Manning and Corker outside the White House, and there were golf bags nearby. A dead giveaway, if you ask us.

According to CNN, the excursion marked the 16th weekend of Trump's presidency in which he has visited a property that bears the name Trump, and the 26th day of his presidency he has spent at a Trump golf property.

A question immediately comes to mind. First, why wouldn't he go to Trump properties? He OWNS them, for crying out loud. Probably has a Platinum membership and gets extra bonus Trump points, too. We're betting he doesn't even have to make a tee time at his own courses, either.

As for Trump's (presumed) golf partners, Corker represents Tennessee in the Senate and Manning played for the University of Tennessee before starring in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Article Tags: 

Grill Room, President Trump, Trump National Golf Club

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.



