One-armed golfer advances in Drive, Chip & Putt

It's Tommy Morrissey's world and we're all just renting space in it. The one-armed golf progidy, who was born without a right arm, posted a picture on Instagram showing him as the winner of the 7-9 boys group in local qualifying for the Drive, Chip & Putt competition. Morrissey, from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., has already established himself as one of the most inspirational trick-shot artists around.

Local qualifying for Drive, Chip & putt continues through August, to be followed by subregional and regional qualifying. The national finals will be held April 1, 2018, at Augusta National Golf Club.For more information, visit the Drive, Chip & Putt website.