Golf Central Blog

One-armed golfer advances in Drive, Chip & Putt

By

Grill Room Team
June 5, 2017, 6:11 pm

RSS

It's Tommy Morrissey's world and we're all just renting space in it. The one-armed golf progidy, who was born without a right arm, posted a picture on Instagram showing him as the winner of the 7-9 boys group in local qualifying for the Drive, Chip & Putt competition. Morrissey, from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., has already established himself as one of the most inspirational trick-shot artists around.

Local qualifying for Drive, Chip & putt continues through August, to be followed by subregional and regional qualifying. The national finals will be held April 1, 2018, at Augusta National Golf Club.For more information, visit the Drive, Chip & Putt website.

Article Tags: 

Drive, Chip & Putt, Tommy Morrissey, Grill Room

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Randall's Rant: Heed Scott's words on U.S. Open
U.S. Open sectional results: who's in, who's out
Monday Scramble: Full range of emotions
McIlroy (rib) ready to return at U.S. Open
Despite projections, Ko maintains world No. 1

Trending

Cool, calm Dufner rebounds for big Memorial win
U.S. Open local qualifying results
Scott to USGA: Don't make Open setup 'brutal'
Mickelson plans to skip U.S. Open for graduation
Summerhays: Struggling Duf 'nothing but class'
Top Photos: June 4, 2017
Dufner bounces back to win the Memorial Tournament
Dufner (68) wins Memorial by three strokes
Monday Scramble: Full range of emotions
U.S. Open sectional qualifying results
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.