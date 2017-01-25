Golf Central Blog

One of DeChambeau's side-saddle putters deemed non-conforming

By

Rex Hoggard
January 25, 2017, 5:41 pm

Just as Bryson DeChambeau was preparing for last week’s CareerBuilder Challenge, the 23-year-old was informed that the putter he planned to play had been declared non-conforming by the USGA.

According to a spokeswoman for the USGA, DeChambeau submitted multiple versions of his “face on” putter on Jan. 4 and on Jan. 11 he was informed the association had concerns about that particular submission.

DeChambeau received a “Duration of Competition” ruling from the PGA Tour to play the putter at the Sony Open, but last Tuesday the USGA informed the Tour that the center-shafted version was deemed non-conforming and he was advised by Tour officials on Wednesday in La Quinta, Calif., that particular model was “officially non-conforming.”

“Bryson submitted several versions to us, several were deemed conforming, but one was not,” USGA spokeswoman Janeen Driscoll told GolfChannel.com.

Prior to the Sony Open earlier this month, where he tied for 49th, Tour officials told DeChambeau that he could use the putter in competition.

“He was encouraged to get with the USGA and double check,” said Ty Votaw, the circuit’s chief marketing officer.

It wasn’t until after the USGA further reviewed the putter that the club was declared non-conforming and he switched to a conforming version for the event.

The ruling, according to Driscoll, was equipment based and not associated with DeChambeau’s “face on” or side-saddle putting style.

The USGA declined to say why the putter was non-conforming, citing confidentiality standards when it comes to specific clubs and manufacturers.

Bryson Dechambeau

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

Presented by Penske
