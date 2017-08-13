Golf Central Blog

Oosthuizen blames 'two shots' for PGA runner-up

Nick Menta
August 13, 2017, 8:21 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Louis Oosthuizen has captured the career Grand Slam – of runner-ups.

With his T-2 finish at the PGA Championship, Oosthuizen now owns second-place finishes at all four major championships.

The 2010 champion golfer of the year lost a playoff to Bubba Watson at the 2012 Masters, was runner-up to Jordan Spieth at the 2015 U.S. Open, and lost a playoff a month later to Zach Johnson at the 2015 Open.

His 1-under 70 Sunday, capped off by a 53-foot birdie make at the last left him two behind Justin Thomas, in a tie with Francesco Molinari and Patrick Reed at 6 under par.

“I didn't really make any putts the whole round,” he said. “The only putt I made was on the last hole.”

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 4 | Full coverage

Oosthuizen likely cost himself the tournament with crooked drives at the 10th and 11th holes. The first cost him a chance to make birdie on a gettable par-5 and the second resulted in a pitch out and a bogey.

He briefly put himself back in the mix with an eagle holeout at the par-5 15th before a three-putt bogey on 16 ended his chances.

“Two loose shots on 10 and 11 probably cost me one, maybe two shots,” Oosthuizen said.

Those two shots proved the difference between him and Thomas over 72 holes.

Article Tags: 

Louis Oosthuizen, 2017 PGA Championship

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

