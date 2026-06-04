U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda shows grit to escape Riviera first nine only 1 over

World No. 1 Nelly Korda’s campaign at Riviera Country Club is underway as she looks to win her second major of the season.

The reigning Chevron champion teed off for Round 1 of the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday morning, grouped with world No. 3 Hyo Joo Kim and No. 5 Hannah Green. The trio has combined for seven of 13 possible wins on the LPGA Tour this season (two wins each for Kim and Green, three for Korda).

Korda had an interesting start to her round with a bit of a wardrobe change. Golf Channel’s Amy Rogers reported that she was gifted shoes by LeBron James that she wore to start her round, but those shoes were a little too loose for her liking. So Korda’s trainer went and grabbed her regular shoes from her locker.

Korda with gritty saves to escape the back nine only 1 over

Korda spent the start of her round making a lot of saves.

Starting on the par-4 10th, she saved par before her sole birdie on the par-11 fifth. Nos. 12 and 13 both resulted in bogeys, but things could have been worse. She made a 6-footer on the par-4 12th before really scrambling for the ‘5' on 13. There, she nearly shanked her greenside bunker shot and was still more than 72 feet from the hole. She then lagged it to within 8 feet and was able save bogey from there.

The rest of Korda’s first nine was relatively uneventful. She carded five pars, but four were birdie opportunities. Korda’s putter seemed to be running a bit cold. She missed birdies on Nos. 14-17 — all by inches. But the putter was on when she needed it on the par-4 18th after nearly hitting her tee shot onto the cart path. She made a near-13-footer to save par.

Why Korda ditched her custom LeBron Nikes mid-round at USWO Nelly Korda started her first round at the U.S. Women's Open wearing custom LeBron Nike shoes. She changed them out on the 16th tee at Riviera. Amy Rogers explains why.

Check back later for how Korda fares on her second nine.