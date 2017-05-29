Golf Central Blog

Player: Langer only equal to my senior major total

By

Will Gray
May 29, 2017, 9:59 am

RSS

With his win Sunday at the Senior PGA Championship, Bernhard Langer captured his ninth career senior major title and broke a tie with Jack Nicklaus for the most over-50 majors of any player. But don't expect Gary Player to agree with that assessment anytime soon.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Player disputed the current tally of senior major titles and offered his view that Langer's ninth and most recent title may have passed Nicklaus, but it only drew Langer equal to him.

The root of the argument is Player's three wins at the Senior Open Championship, all of which came before the tournament was designated as an official PGA Tour Champions major in 2003.

"Remember the Open Championship itself wasn't made official by the PGA Tour until 1995, which meant it didn't count on the victory totals of Snead, Hogan, Palmer, NIcklaus and myself all that time," Player said. "Imagine the oldest golf tournament, played on links courses that are the greatest test of skill and mind, with the most representative international field, not being recognized. It tells you something. And to similarly not recognize the Senior Open Championship as a major for many years is not fair."

The Senior Open Championship began in 1987 and was never won by Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer. Other champs before it became an official major besides Player include Bob Charles and Christy O'Connor, Jr.

Player is currently credited with six senior majors: three Senior PGA titles to go alongside U.S. Senior Open wins in 1987 and 1988, as well as the 1987 Senior Players' Championship. He believes his Senior Open Championship wins in 1988, 1990 and 1997 give him nine senior majors, equal to his major haul on the PGA Tour.

"My nine majors and career Grand Slam on the senior tour outrank my nine majors and career Grand Slam on the regular tour," Player said.

Langer's win gave him a victory in each of the five majors currently recognized by the PGA Tour Champions, and Player claims an over-50 Grand Slam despite the fact that he never won the Regions Tradition in 19 career appearances.

According to Player, the Tradition - which Nicklaus won four times and which was recognized as a major from its inception in 1989 - should not count as a major but is instead a "very nice tournament."

Article Tags: 

Gary Player, Bernhard Langer

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Report: Woods arrested for DUI
Monday Scramble: Back to normal?
Hogan would have approved of Kisner
Spieth on T-2: 'World of difference' with short game
Langer passes Nicklaus with back-to-back majors

Trending

Spieth's caddie can't finish round because of heat
Tour appeals ruling in Singh lawsuit
Els gives himself two-shot penalty at BMW PGA
Grace contending at BMW PGA after 'ridiculous' drop
Spieth on T-2: 'World of difference' with short game
Good news, bad news for Spieth on Day 1
Tiger: 'I want to play professional golf again'
Watch: Noren (62) eagles 18th to win BMW PGA
Stricker reunites with caddie, fires 63 at Colonial
Aaron's best birthday ever with Beef, Rose, Stenson, Kaymer
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.