Golf Central Blog

Report: Lexi's mother battling uterine cancer

By

Randall Mell
June 28, 2017, 1:29 pm

Lexi Thompson and mother Judy at the 2007 U.S. Women's Open. (Getty Images)

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Lexi Thompson’s reasons for passing on interview requests leading into this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship became more heartfelt and intensely personal Wednesday with a fuller explanation.

Bobby Kreusler, Thompson’s agent, told Golfweek that Lexi’s mother is being treated for uterine cancer.

“It has been devastating news to the whole Thompson family,” Kreusler told Golfweek.

Judy Thompson, Lexi’s mother, began experiencing symptoms while accompanying Lexi at the Kingsmill Championship, which Lexi won.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Kreusler told Golfweek that a biopsy revealed the cancer after Judy returned home from the championship. He said Judy had the tumor removed on June 6 and that Lexi spent last week with her mother in Coral Springs, holding Judy’s hand during radiation therapy.

Thompson lost the ANA Inspiration in April after being hit with a controversial four-shot penalty on the back nine in the final round. This week marks her first chance at another major championship since the ANA setback. She’s the unanimous betting favorite this week and there was intense media interest in her quest to win at Olympia Fields. Thompson declined a request to take part in a pretournament news conference and also declined a one-on-one interview with Golf Channel TV and other print interview requests.

Kreusler explained Wednesday that the overwhelming emotional toll the diagnosis has taken is the reason Lexi isn’t meeting with media but that Judy has encouraged Lexi to continue to compete while she undergoes treatment.

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

