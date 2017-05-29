Report: Woods arrested for DUI

Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning in South Florida for driving under the influence, according to a WPTV report.

Woods, a resident of Jupiter, Fla., was reportedly arrested and taken into custody at 3 a.m. Palm Beach County Jail records show that Woods was booked at 7:18 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

The official police record of Tiger's DUI arrest. Released at 10:50 a.m. pic.twitter.com/MxXHDieVkF — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) May 29, 2017

Woods, 41, has not played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February. He underwent lumbar fusion surgery last month to relieve lingering back pain and last week wrote a blog post in which he said he "unequivocally" wants to play professional golf again.