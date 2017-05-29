Golf Central Blog

Report: Woods arrested for DUI

By

Will Gray
May 29, 2017, 11:22 am

RSS

Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning in South Florida for driving under the influence, according to a WPTV report.

Woods, a resident of Jupiter, Fla., was reportedly arrested and taken into custody at 3 a.m. Palm Beach County Jail records show that Woods was booked at 7:18 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Woods, 41, has not played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February. He underwent lumbar fusion surgery last month to relieve lingering back pain and last week wrote a blog post in which he said he "unequivocally" wants to play professional golf again.

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: Back to normal?
Hogan would have approved of Kisner
Spieth on T-2: 'World of difference' with short game
Langer passes Nicklaus with back-to-back majors
Noren sets course record en route to BMW PGA win

Trending

Spieth's caddie can't finish round because of heat
Tour appeals ruling in Singh lawsuit
Els gives himself two-shot penalty at BMW PGA
Grace contending at BMW PGA after 'ridiculous' drop
Spieth on T-2: 'World of difference' with short game
Good news, bad news for Spieth on Day 1
Tiger: 'I want to play professional golf again'
Watch: Noren (62) eagles 18th to win BMW PGA
Stricker reunites with caddie, fires 63 at Colonial
Aaron's best birthday ever with Beef, Rose, Stenson, Kaymer
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.