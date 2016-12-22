Golf Central Blog

Report: Woods has Friday tee time with Trump

By

Golf Channel Digital
December 22, 2016, 5:13 pm

Tiger Woods will once again tee it up with the (soon-to-be) commander-in-chief.

According to Golf Digest, Woods will play golf Friday with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Woods lives in nearby Jupiter.

It's not the first time Woods has played golf with a president. Woods and Barack Obama hit the links in 2013 while the current president was vacationing at the Floridian Yacht and Golf Club. Woods also spoke at Obama's inauguration in January 2009 and visited him in the Oval Office four months later.

Woods and Trump also have a little history. In 2013, Woods was presented the WGC-Cadillac Championship trophy by Trump, who owns Doral, after winning the tournament. The following year, Trump named a villa after Woods at the resort.

Trump also tweeted during Woods' return at the Hero World Challenge he was excited to see the former world No. 1 playing golf again.

Tiger Woods, Donald Trump

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

