Golf Central Blog

Spieth still hasn't returned Brady's congrats text

By

Rex Hoggard
February 14, 2017, 7:22 pm

LOS ANGELES – Jordan Spieth admits that responding to text messages, particularly after a victory or successful week, is something he needs to improve on, but this seems extreme.

“I still haven’t been able to go through them all and get back to everybody,” said Spieth, who won last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by four strokes. “One of them that I haven’t gotten back to yet was Tom Brady.”

Yep, that Tom Brady of Super Bowl fame.

Spieth and Brady have become friends as Under Armour athletes, and Spieth said he texted the New England quarterback to congratulate him after the Super Bowl.

In Spieth’s defense, he’s been on the go since his victory on Sunday at Pebble Beach, arriving in Los Angeles late that evening and teeing off at 8:40 a.m. in Monday’s Collegiate Showcase and he added that Brady’s text was “very inspiring.”

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

