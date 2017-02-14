Spieth still hasn't returned Brady's congrats text

LOS ANGELES – Jordan Spieth admits that responding to text messages, particularly after a victory or successful week, is something he needs to improve on, but this seems extreme.

“I still haven’t been able to go through them all and get back to everybody,” said Spieth, who won last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by four strokes. “One of them that I haven’t gotten back to yet was Tom Brady.”

Yep, that Tom Brady of Super Bowl fame.

Spieth and Brady have become friends as Under Armour athletes, and Spieth said he texted the New England quarterback to congratulate him after the Super Bowl.

In Spieth’s defense, he’s been on the go since his victory on Sunday at Pebble Beach, arriving in Los Angeles late that evening and teeing off at 8:40 a.m. in Monday’s Collegiate Showcase and he added that Brady’s text was “very inspiring.”