How Preston Stout took down the field at La Costa to win Oklahoma State’s 10th NCAA medal

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Preston Stout spent much of Monday stalking a national championship. By the end of the day, he was sitting in wait.

The Oklahoma State junior, who used to skip junior tournaments if they overlapped with hunting trips, held off a late charge from Alabama’s William Jennings to win the NCAA individual title Monday at Omni La Costa. Stout finished at 14-under 274 after rounds of 73-67-65-69, claiming the title by one stroke.

After firing a bogey-free, 7-under 65 on Sunday to enter the final round one clear of the field, Stout appeared in control for much of the day, opening up a five-shot advantage through 11 holes. For a guy who’s won two big amateur and college tournaments by seven or more in the past year, this championship was seemingly all but over. But three bogeys by Stout on the back nine brought Jennings back into the mix and turned the closing stretch into a two-man race.

“It was stressful,” Stout said. “Obviously, got off to a good start and the putter felt really good and then missed some short putts through the middle of the back nine and had a bad three-putt on 17. Was stressing on 18 tee.”

Stout’s birdie at the 18th hole, the final hole of stroke play, ultimately became the championship-winning shot.

“I am just glad I kind of squeezed by there,” Stout said. “It is something I will never forget.”

When Stout finished, however, the outcome remained uncertain. Jennings, competing as an individual for Alabama after the Tide failed to get through regionals, continued his charge on the opposite side of the course. The Crimson Tide standout played his final 12 holes in 6 under and pulled even with Stout at 14 under with a birdie on the par-3 eighth hole.

The scenario was straightforward heading to the ninth: Par would force a playoff, birdie would make Jennings Alabama’s first individual national champion to add to their two NCAA team titles.

Instead, Jennings closed in bogey, failing to get up and down after having his approach roll off the front of the green, and finished at 13-under 275.

Stout learned the news while staying warm on the range and preparing for the possibility of a playoff.

Moments later, he was a national champion.

The victory was the fifth of the spring for the Richardson, Texas, native and the eighth of his collegiate career. Any other season and Stout would’ve been a runway player of the year, though Auburn’s Jackson Koivun and his six wins this semester will likely see him add to his second Hogan Award in the next few days. Stout is also the 10th Oklahoma State golfer to win the NCAA individual championship and first since Matt Wolff in 2019.

“Our program has a really deep history and whenever you get to etch your name in Oklahoma State history it is awesome,” Stout said. “I am proud of myself and glad I get to do that.”

Stout recorded 21 birdies during the championship, plus his eagle at the par-5 10th hole during Sunday’s third-round 65 that moved him into the lead. He never trailed after that.

“He was built for that moment,” Oklahoma State Alan Bratton said. “... Moments like this is why you practice, and everyone in the field would love to be in that spot, and he rose to the occasion.”

Like the old proverb says, until the lion learns how to write, every story will glorify the hunter.