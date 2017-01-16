Thomas cracks top 10 in OWGR with Sony win

Justin Thomas is now a top-10 player.

With back-to-back wins in Hawaii, Thomas is now ranked eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking. He was 12th, following his victory at the SBS Tournament of Champions, and moved up four more spots thanks to his record-setting triumph at the Sony Open.

Graeme Storm, who knocked off Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the BMW South African Open, vaulted 118 spots to No. 133. Kyle Thompson, who won the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Web.com Tour, which ended on Wednesday, rose nearly 300 places to No. 285.

Justin Rose, runner-up at the Sony, picked up three spots to reach No. 13. Kevin Kisner and Jamie Lovemark tied for fourth. They are now 41st and 85th, respectively.

Thomas’ move inside the top 10 bumped Bubba Watson to No. 11.

Here’s a look at the current top 10: Jason Day, McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Thomas, Patrick Reed, Alex Noren.

Tiger Woods, who is scheduled to return in two weeks at the Farmers Insurance Open, fell two spots to No. 657.