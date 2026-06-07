‘Kind of without my driver': Alex Fitzpatrick overcomes bag problems to top 10 at Memorial

Alex Fitzpatrick is playing some of the best golf in the world right now.

Want proof? With a damaged driver for 54-plus holes, Fitzpatrick managed to navigate Muirfield Village and find his way into the signature event field’s top 10 thanks in large part to a 7-under 65 in Sunday’s final round.

It’s Fitzpatrick’s third top 10 in four PGA Tour starts since winning the Zurich Classic alongside his brother, Matt Fitzpatrick, on April 26. All three finishes were in signature-event fields — T-9 at Doral’s Blue Monster, a solo fourth at Quail Hollow and now T-6 at Jack’s Place.

Still though, Fitzpatrick gave himself zero chance to win when he started his final round. And that “defeated” mindset started three days earlier at the 13th hole.

“I’ve been playing kind of without my driver since the 13th hole on Thursday,” Fitzpatrick told reporters. “My driver broke literally in the bag. Just kind of the shaft just snapped. So I had one, like, a backup, but it doesn’t feel anything like the same. So there was a lot of 3-woods out there. But I played really nicely even though I didn’t have a driver. So, yeah, didn’t feel like I had a chance, but I kept hitting great shots and getting the rewards from it.”

A clubhouse leader at the time of his press conference at 8 under, he did admit that “you never know with the closing holes.” However, there was persistent mantra throughout the exchange: This is someone who is happy to be here.

“It’s been a crazy year for me, so I’m just trying to keep enjoying it,” added Fitzpatrick, who missed out on the playoff between J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard by four shots.

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When pressed about not being able to find a driver for his final three rounds, Fitzpatrick did reveal that he carries a backup head — not a shaft — “to keep the bag light.”

“For when I travel so I don’t get charged excess baggage,” he said with a chuckle. “But that’s because I’m from Yorkshire. But yeah, I had a backup one sent to me and it just didn’t feel the same, and at that point it was too late, so I just had to use what I had.”

Next up for Fitzpatrick is his first career stop at the RBC Canadian Open. He will follow that up with the U.S. Open at Shinnecock and the final signature event of the year — the Travelers Championship.

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That’s four straight weeks for the 27-year-old Fitzpatrick who began 2026 on the DP World Tour.

And if that wasn’t enough? He’s planning to become a homeowner, too, this summer.

“Palm Beach, try and be close to my brother. That’s my plan,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that he’s been living with Matt and out of a suitcase since the win in New Orleans seven weeks ago. “I kind of looked at a few places when I spent a couple days in Florida, but didn’t have enough time to find anywhere.”