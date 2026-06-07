Memorial Tournament 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

J.T. Poston carries a four-shot lead into the final round of the Memorial Tournament as Round 3 concluded Sunday morning following multiple weather suspensions Saturday.

Play resumed at 7:31 a.m. ET with the co-leaders, J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard, through five holes. Poston is now four clear.

Poston made five birdies and two bogeys after returning to Muirfield Village to reach 12 under. Gerard had two birdies and three bogeys, including dropped shots on the 16th and 17th holes.

They will be joined in the final threesome by Sam Burns, who wrapped up a 71 to reach 7 under. Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler (68) is at 3 under.

PGA Tour officials are employing threesomes and split tees for the final round. With a good weather forecast in Dublin, Ohio, a 6 p.m. (ish) finish is expected.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET. CBS will carry the finish, beginning at 2:30 p.m.