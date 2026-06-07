Memorial Tournament 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
J.T. Poston carries a four-shot lead into the final round of the Memorial Tournament as Round 3 concluded Sunday morning following multiple weather suspensions Saturday.
Play resumed at 7:31 a.m. ET with the co-leaders, J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard, through five holes. Poston is now four clear.
Poston made five birdies and two bogeys after returning to Muirfield Village to reach 12 under. Gerard had two birdies and three bogeys, including dropped shots on the 16th and 17th holes.
They will be joined in the final threesome by Sam Burns, who wrapped up a 71 to reach 7 under. Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler (68) is at 3 under.
PGA Tour officials are employing threesomes and split tees for the final round. With a good weather forecast in Dublin, Ohio, a 6 p.m. (ish) finish is expected.
Golf Channel coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET. CBS will carry the finish, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:14 AM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Ludvig Åberg
Chris Gotterup
|11:14 AM
EDT
|10
Bud Cauley
Ryan Fox
Matt Kuchar
|11:26 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Sungjae Im
Sahith Theegala
|11:26 AM
EDT
|10
Adam Scott
Patrick Cantlay
Russell Henley
|11:38 AM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Aaron Rai
Xander Schauffele
|11:38 AM
EDT
|10
Nick Taylor
Matt Fitzpatrick
Justin Thomas
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
Alex Fitzpatrick
Harris English
|11:50 AM
EDT
|10
Sepp Straka
Taylor Pendrith
Lucas Glover
|12:02 PM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Kristoffer Reitan
Kurt Kitayama
|12:02 PM
EDT
|10
Denny McCarthy
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Patrick Rodgers
|12:14 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Scottie Scheffler
Keegan Bradley
|12:14 PM
EDT
|10
Gary Woodland
Jacob Bridgeman
Nico Echavarria
|12:26 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
J.J. Spaun
Maverick McNealy
|12:26 PM
EDT
|10
Brandt Snedeker
Cameron Young
Hideki Matsuyama
|12:38 PM
EDT
|1
Wyndham Clark
Tommy Fleetwood
Eric Cole
|12:38 PM
EDT
|10
Mac Meissner
Tom Hoge
Michael Kim
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Ryan Gerard
Sam Burns
|12:50 PM
EDT
|10
Ryo Hisatsune
Corey Conners