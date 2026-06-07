Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Memorial Tournament 2026: Final-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published June 7, 2026 10:37 AM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
June 6, 2026 08:13 PM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3

J.T. Poston carries a four-shot lead into the final round of the Memorial Tournament as Round 3 concluded Sunday morning following multiple weather suspensions Saturday.

Play resumed at 7:31 a.m. ET with the co-leaders, J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard, through five holes. Poston is now four clear.

Poston made five birdies and two bogeys after returning to Muirfield Village to reach 12 under. Gerard had two birdies and three bogeys, including dropped shots on the 16th and 17th holes.

They will be joined in the final threesome by Sam Burns, who wrapped up a 71 to reach 7 under. Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler (68) is at 3 under.

PGA Tour officials are employing threesomes and split tees for the final round. With a good weather forecast in Dublin, Ohio, a 6 p.m. (ish) finish is expected.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET. CBS will carry the finish, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Time
TeePlayers
11:14 AM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Ludvig Åberg

Chris Gotterup

11:14 AM
EDT		10

Bud Cauley

Ryan Fox

Matt Kuchar

11:26 AM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Sungjae Im

Sahith Theegala

11:26 AM
EDT		10

Adam Scott

Patrick Cantlay

Russell Henley

11:38 AM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Aaron Rai

Xander Schauffele

11:38 AM
EDT		10

Nick Taylor

Matt Fitzpatrick

Justin Thomas

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Alex Fitzpatrick

Harris English

11:50 AM
EDT		10

Sepp Straka

Taylor Pendrith

Lucas Glover

12:02 PM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Kristoffer Reitan

Kurt Kitayama

12:02 PM
EDT		10

Denny McCarthy

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Patrick Rodgers

12:14 PM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler

Keegan Bradley

12:14 PM
EDT		10

Gary Woodland

Jacob Bridgeman

Nico Echavarria

12:26 PM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

J.J. Spaun

Maverick McNealy

12:26 PM
EDT		10

Brandt Snedeker

Cameron Young

Hideki Matsuyama

12:38 PM
EDT		1

Wyndham Clark

Tommy Fleetwood

Eric Cole

12:38 PM
EDT		10

Mac Meissner

Tom Hoge

Michael Kim

12:50 PM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Ryan Gerard

Sam Burns

12:50 PM
EDT		10

Ryo Hisatsune

Corey Conners