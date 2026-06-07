U.S. Women’s Open 2026 prize money: Full breakdown from $12.5 million purse

History will be made in more ways than one Sunday at Riviera Country Club.

In addition to someone claiming the U.S. Women’s Open title, they will also earn the largest pay check in women’s major history. The champion will collect $2.5 million from the record $12.5 million purse.

Sixty-three professionals (and five amateurs who don’t receive pay) qualified for the weekend in the women’s second major of the season. Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim lead a packed board entering the finale.

U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch Here’s a look at tee times and how to watch the final round of the women’s second major of the season.

Here’s how the purse will be paid out in Southern California (will be updated with individual payouts at championship’s end). Each professional that missed the cut will receive at $10,000 stipend.