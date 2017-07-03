Tiger completes 'private intensive program'

Tiger Woods tweeted Monday that he "recently completed an out of state private intensive program," as the 14-time major champion continues to seek professional help following his arrest for DUI on May 29.

"I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends," the statement continued. "I am so very thankful for all the support I've received."

Two weeks ago, on June 19, Woods released a similar message via Twitter, stating that he needed help to "manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder." Woods' agent Mark Steinberg later confirmed that Woods was receiving "in-patient treatment."

Woods said in an earlier statement following his arrest that incident was the result of an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

The arraignment for Woods' arrest is scheduled for Aug. 9, but he could qualify for a diversion program in which the DUI charge would be downgraded to reckless driving. That would result in probation and a fine, and his driver’s license would not be suspended.