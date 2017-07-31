Trump to serve as Presidents Cup honorary chairman

The PGA Tour announced Monday that President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to be honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup this fall.

Trump will become the 11th worldwide leader to serve in the position since the biennial event's inception in 1994. Bill Clinton (2000) and George W. Bush (2005) both held the role while in office, while Barack Obama did so in both 2009 and 2013, the last time the tournament was held in the U.S.

"It is a great honor for me to be even a small part of the Presidents Cup," Trump said in a statement. "I have watched it since the very first tournament in 1994. It gets better with age. This will be the greatest of them all."

The announcement continues Trump's relationship with golf in his first year in office. His course in Potomac Falls, Va., played host to the Senior PGA Championship in May, while Trump was on-hand to watch the U.S. Women's Open last month at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J.

The Presidents Cup will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. Steve Stricker will captain the American squad, while Nick Price will lead the International team.