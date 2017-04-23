Watch: Garcia kicks off El Clasico in green jacket

A day after reportedly attending Rory McIlroy's wedding in Ireland, Sergio Garcia kicked off the El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Garcia is a huge Real Madrid fan, and according to ESPN the Masters champ got the invite thanks to a deal he made with the president of the Madrid football club.
“Florentino Perez promised me I could do it many years ago, that when I won a major he would let me take the kick-off, and now it has coincided with a Clasico,” Garcia said. “Couldn’t be anything better. I’ll have to be careful and breathe slowly so I make good contact with my foot!”
Good news, he did, even while wearing the green jacket. The bad news for Garcia? Messi led Barcelona to a 3-2 win over Real Madrid.
¡Ha llegado la hora! Arranca #ElClásico en el Bernabéu entre el @realmadrid y el @FCBarcelona_es #HalaMadrid #ForcaBarca pic.twitter.com/tjF42I7W85— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 23, 2017