Golf Central Blog

Watch: Rory skips ball off path, saves par

By

Nick Menta
August 11, 2017, 8:44 am

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Rory McIlroy started off his second round Friday with a most unorthodox par thanks to a creative play off a Quail Hollow cart path.

McIlroy's tee shot missed the fairway to the right at the par-5 10th, and his second shot rolled down a service road, leaving him a window to the hole and a cement ramp to the green.

After skipping his ball off the road and over the green, he would get up and down from off the putting surface to save his five.

Article Tags: 

Rory McIlroy, 2017 PGA Championship

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live blog, PGA Champ.: Day 2 at Quail Hollow
PGA Championship
Spieth, McIlroy struggle, but stay in PGA contention
Kisner, Olesen share lead at PGA Championship
Quail Hollow: Firm, fast greens exasperate players

Trending

Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Controversial LET CEO Khodabakhsh out
Attorney: Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing
Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Willett hires Foley, loses PGA Tour status
Uresti tries to tune out PGA Pro controversy
Birnbaum: Avoid the short iron pull
Rory, Phil, Tiger applaud schedule change
Most embrace shorts OK for practice rounds
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.