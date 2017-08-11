Watch: Rory skips ball off path, saves par

"You've got to be kidding me... Wow!"



Rory gets creative with his approach on 10 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/xqaF7Vz5Df — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Rory McIlroy started off his second round Friday with a most unorthodox par thanks to a creative play off a Quail Hollow cart path.

McIlroy's tee shot missed the fairway to the right at the par-5 10th, and his second shot rolled down a service road, leaving him a window to the hole and a cement ramp to the green.

After skipping his ball off the road and over the green, he would get up and down from off the putting surface to save his five.