Watch: Woods shares second full-swing video

Another week, another swing video posted to social media by Tiger Woods.

After months with little information as to the physical progress of the 14-time major champ, Woods tweeted a video clip of himself making a full swing with an iron for the second time in four days. This time it came at the Tiger Woods Invitational in California during a clinic with Presidents Cup participant Kevin Chappell:

A huge thank you to @kevin_chappell for joining me on the range for a fun exhibition with #TWInvitational guests @tgrliveevents pic.twitter.com/QZiSDv7zPk — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 10, 2017

Woods remains mum on a potential return to competition, and last month at Liberty National he entertained the notion that he might never play competitively again. But at that point he was also still limited to hitting 60-yard shots, a barrier he clearly surpassed with a full-swing video on Saturday. This latest offering adds fuel to the notion that Woods may be on the comeback trail.

But there still could be a lengthy path remaining between Woods and competitive golf. He is less than six months removed from lumbar fusion surgery in April, an invasive procedure that carries with it a prolonged recovery. At the Presidents Cup, the 41-year-old indicated doctors had not yet cleared him for a full return to golf.

"Just keep waiting for what my surgeon says," Woods said on Sept. 27. "I'm still training. I'm getting stronger. But I certainly don't have my golf muscles trained, because obviously I'm not doing anything golf-related."

Whether this latest video indicates Woods has received a green light from his medical team remains to be seen. He has not played competitively since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February, and he has not played on the PGA Tour since a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.