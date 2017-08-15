Grill Room

DJ, Paulina unwind with Bahamas vacay ... obviously

August 15, 2017

Dustin Johnson and his fiancée Paulina Gretzky are no strangers to tropical vacations, so it wasn't a huge surprise to see them pop up at Baker's Bay in the Bahamas the day after the PGA Championship wrapped up at Quail Hollow.

The couple, along with some friends jetted off to the vacation spot made popular to golf fans by the #SB2K crew - Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman - over the last couple of years.

In case you weren't already jealous of the people who vacation here, these photos ought to do the trick:

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

my one & only

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

That's my best friend@paulinagretzky

A post shared by (@kmelnichenko) on

Via kmelnichenko Instagram Story

Via kmelnichenko Instagram Story

Via kmelnichenko Instagram Story

Via kmelnichenko Instagram Story

Be sure to check back for more on this important developing situation.

