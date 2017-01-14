Grill Room

DJ, Paulina make new music video on ski vacation

By

Grill Room Team
January 14, 2017, 5:20 pm

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are enjoying some time away from the golf course this week, which means it's time for one thing - a new music video.

The PGA Tour power couple, who have a history of being very good at vacationing, dropped their third Instagram music video on Friday from their ski trip to Snowmass in Colorado, and it, well, it's ... something.

After previously covering Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" and Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A.," the reigning U.S. Open champ, his fiancee and a few of their friends and family members danced and lip-synched to the timeless classic, "Single Ladies" by Beyonce.

When you put a ring on it @djohnsonpga @kmelnichenko @sara.cuse @brookehurt @tygretzky @awood47 @jeremyc0hen

A video posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

What else are they up to on their vacation? Glad you asked.

Just lounging around in their underwear while drinking hot tea. You know, totally normal people stuff.

I'm not everyones cup of tea but that's alright with me

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Contributions from writers and editors on the Grill Room team.

