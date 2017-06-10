Grill Room

RBC Canadian Open combining hockey and golf

By

Jason Crook
June 10, 2017, 3:15 pm

We've seen a combination of golf and hockey before, thanks to NHL legend Teemu Selanne, but the RBC Canadian Open is taking it to a whole new level later this summer.

To celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, Golf Canada and RBC are putting on a hockey-rink style experience for fans on the par-3 7th hole at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ont., during the Canadian Open on July 24-30.

Dubbed "The Rink," the par-3 7th hole at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ont., will be outfitted with hockey boards from tee to green, a Zamboni and new rink-side bleachers and viewing decks. Volunteer marshals on the hole will don traditional referee uniforms.

“We’re very excited to bring 'The Rink' to life,” said RBC Canadian Open Tournament Director Brent McLaughlin. “We wanted to create an experience that oozed Canadiana. We know Canadians love hockey, and of course they love golf too. Combining rinks and links was a no-brainer.”

Some TV cameras will be positioned behind the green, looking back toward the tee, so viewers at home can enjoy the unique scenery, and a $1,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada will be made for every birdie made on the hole during the tournament.

“The RBC Canadian Open has always been uniquely Canadian,” added Matt McGlynn, vice-president, brand marketing for RBC. “We felt integrating ‘The Rink’ into our Canadian-themed activation would be a perfect extension to the fan experience. We’re proud to support Golf Canada and make this Canadian tribute a reality, hopefully for many years to come.”

2017 RBC Canadian Open

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

