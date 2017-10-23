Grill Room

Thomas, Fowler tease Tiger after 'stinger' video

By

Jason Crook
October 23, 2017, 6:50 pm

RSS

Once upon a time, no one dared mess with Tiger Woods.

Apparently, those times are long gone, and in this new era where Tiger posts weekly updates of his comeback from back surgery on social media, the 41-year-old is fair game.

Woods’ latest swing video featuring his “return of the stinger” generated a lot of buzz of Monday, and a couple of PGA Tour superstars couldn't resist getting in on the action.

Return of the Stinger. #starwars

A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on

Both Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler teased their Presidents Cup assistant captain in the comment section on Instagram, with Thomas asking "was the slow mo necessary through the club twirl TW?" and Fowler saying that "it looks like he toed it a bit?"

These comments come on the heels of Woods revealing the trio of South Florida neighbors have been competing in short-game contests at his house and dining out together at his restaurant, so clearly there's a friendly rapport.

Still, it will never not be shocking to see anyone chirping a man with 14 major titles under his belt.

 

Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.


@JasonCrookGC

