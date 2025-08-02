AIG WOMEN’S OPEN
Yamashita finished two shots clear of Hull and fellow Japanese player Minami Katsu at Royal Porthcawl.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Wed, Oct 293:00PM EDT
East Lake Cup - Final Rd
NCAA Golf
Golf Channel
Wed, Oct 299:30PM EDT
Maybank Championship - Rd 1
LPGA
Golf Channel
Thu, Oct 3012:30AM EDT
LINK Hong Kong Open - Rd 1
Asian Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Oct 309:30PM EDT
Maybank Championship - Rd 2
LPGA
Golf Channel
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 3
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from Round 3 action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Up Next
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 3
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from Round 3 action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
The Golf Central crew looks back on Lottie Woad's second round at the AIG Women's Open before hearing from the talented 21-year-old speak to the media.
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 2
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from second-round action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women's Open
The Golf Central crew runs through first-round highlights from the AIG Women's Open, analyzing the play of Nelly Korda, who shot a 2-under 70 — but could have had a much higher score if not for a series of clutch shots.
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
Woad 'looks so comfortable' on the LPGA Tour
The Golf Central crew react to Lottie Woad's opening round at the AIG Women's Open and discuss her instant impact on the LPGA Tour.
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 1
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from first-round action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women's Open
Similar to Rory McIlroy at the Open Championship earlier this month, young star Lottie Woad found some surprise golf balls during the first round of the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Porthcawl, Wales.
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
How AIG and Women's Open grew together
Jimmy Roberts explains how AIG and the Women's Open have leveled up as a result of their partnership.
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
Royal Porthcrawl 'a special test' for LPGA's best
Hear from Jeeno Thitikul, Grace Kim, Charley Hull ahead of the AIG Women's Open and what golfers can expect from Royal Porthcrawl, which is hosting the event for the first time.
MORE AIG WOMEN’S OPEN
Yamashita built a big lead Saturday at Royal Porthcawl but saw it slip away. She finished one shot clear of the field entering the final round of the LPGA’s final major of the season.
Miyu Yamashita started and finished with short birdie putts and was flawless in between as she posted a 7-under 65 on Friday to build a three-shot lead over Rio Takeda going into the weekend of the AIG Women’s Open.
Woad moved into a tie for fourth before a costly hole late in her round Friday at Royal Porthcawl.
Rio Takeda overcame a double bogey at the turn with four birdies over her final seven holes Thursday for a 5-under 67 to share the lead with Eri Okayama in an AIG Women’s Open that featured a Japanese surge and a mixed day for Lottie Woad.
TV times and more for the final major of the LPGA season, the AIG Women’s Open.
AIG Women’s Open final qualifying ended with 17 players qualifying for the year’s final major at Royal Porthcawl.
Woad is listed by DraftKings Sportsbook at +750 odds to win at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, ahead of world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul.
Lydia Ko speaks after winning the AIG Women’s Open about her run of success in recent weeks and discusses the amount of fun she had at St. Andrews.
After receiving the AIG Women’s Open championship trophy, Lydia Ko reflects on the experience of winning another major, just weeks after claiming a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
Lydia Ko is presented with the 2024 AIG Women’s Open championship trophy after a sparkling performance on the Old Course at St Andrews.