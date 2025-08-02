Skip navigation
AIG WOMEN’S OPEN

AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round (3).jpg
Miyu Yamashita wins AIG Women’s Open; Charley Hull charges, stumbles late
Yamashita finished two shots clear of Hull and fellow Japanese player Minami Katsu at Royal Porthcawl.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for East Lake Cup - Rd 2
East Lake Cup - Rd 2
Tue, Oct 28
3:00PM EDT
NCAA Golf
Golf Channel
Wed, Oct 29
3:00PM EDT
East Lake Cup - Final Rd
NCAA Golf
Golf Channel
Wed, Oct 29
9:30PM EDT
Maybank Championship - Rd 1
LPGA
Golf Channel
Thu, Oct 30
12:30AM EDT
LINK Hong Kong Open - Rd 1
Asian Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Oct 30
9:30PM EDT
Maybank Championship - Rd 2
LPGA
Golf Channel

View Full Schedule
nbc_golf_bethann_250804.jpg
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
nbc_roto_yamashita_250803.jpg
07:09
Yamashita shows ‘high ceiling’ at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_golf_aigfinalrd_250803.jpg
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
02:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
05:35
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 3
August 2, 2025 04:59 PM
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from Round 3 action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Up Next
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
5:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
6:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
7:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
1:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
AIG Women's Open - Media Day
2:56
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigpressers_250730.jpg
8:00
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
10:17
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing

MORE AIG WOMEN’S OPEN

AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Three.jpg
Miyu Yamashita clings to lead at AIG Women’s Open; Charley Hull three back
Yamashita built a big lead Saturday at Royal Porthcawl but saw it slip away. She finished one shot clear of the field entering the final round of the LPGA’s final major of the season.
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Two (1).jpg
Japan’s Miyu Yamashita and Rio Takeda pull away from field at AIG Women’s Open
Miyu Yamashita started and finished with short birdie putts and was flawless in between as she posted a 7-under 65 on Friday to build a three-shot lead over Rio Takeda going into the weekend of the AIG Women’s Open.
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Two.jpg
Lottie Woad’s second-round charge derailed by late triple bogey at AIG Women’s Open
Woad moved into a tie for fourth before a costly hole late in her round Friday at Royal Porthcawl.
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round One.jpg
Japanese players dominate early at AIG Women’s Open as Lottie Woad shoots even par
Rio Takeda overcame a double bogey at the turn with four birdies over her final seven holes Thursday for a 5-under 67 to share the lead with Eri Okayama in an AIG Women’s Open that featured a Japanese surge and a mixed day for Lottie Woad.
AIG Women's Open - Preview Day Two
AIG Women’s Open 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams and field
TV times and more for the final major of the LPGA season, the AIG Women’s Open.
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round One
One American, 16-year-old Canadian among AIG Women’s Open qualifiers
AIG Women’s Open final qualifying ended with 17 players qualifying for the year’s final major at Royal Porthcawl.
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Lottie Woad is betting favorite ahead of AIG Women’s Open
Woad is listed by DraftKings Sportsbook at +750 odds to win at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, ahead of world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul.
nbc_golf_gc_koint_240825__901434.jpg
05:29
Ko reflects on ‘Cinderella’ run after Women’s Open
Lydia Ko speaks after winning the AIG Women’s Open about her run of success in recent weeks and discusses the amount of fun she had at St. Andrews.
nbc_golf_aigtrophypresentationv2_240825.jpg
10:49
Ko: Winning AIG Women’s Open ‘too good to be true’
After receiving the AIG Women’s Open championship trophy, Lydia Ko reflects on the experience of winning another major, just weeks after claiming a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
nbc_golf_aigtrophypresentation_240825.jpg
05:07
Ko presented with AIG Women’s Open trophy
Lydia Ko is presented with the 2024 AIG Women’s Open championship trophy after a sparkling performance on the Old Course at St Andrews.
See More