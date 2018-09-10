The forecast was grim, but they managed to squeeze in 18 holes and then some on Monday at the BMW Championship, where Keegan Bradley defeated Justin Rose on the first hole of sudden death. Here’s how the final round played out at a soaking wet Aronimink GC:
Leaderboard: Bradley (-20)*, Rose (-20), Billy Horschel (-19), Xander Schauffele (-19), Rory McIlroy (-18), Tiger Woods (-17), Webb Simpson (-17)
What it means: Bradley is a PGA Tour winner for the first time since 2012. He also vaults from 46th to sixth in the FedExCup standings, punching his ticket to East Lake and giving him a solid shot at winning the $10 million bonus. It also means, with his solo second-place finish, that Rose is the new world No. 1. He’s the 22nd player – and fourth Englishman [Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald] – to accomplish this feat.
Round of the day: Bradley and Horschel both shot 6-under 64, tying for low-round honors. But the edge goes to the winner. Bradley bogeyed the final hole of regulation and needed Rose to do the same in order to make a playoff. In the extra session, Bradley got up and down for par on the 18th hole while Rose did not.
Best of the rest: Oh, what could have been for Woods. He started the final round five off the lead and twice got within one shot. He made seven birdies on Monday, but two back-nine bogeys and four missed birdie putts inside 13 feet cost him any chance of PGA Tour title No. 80.
Biggest disappointment, Part I: Oh, what could have been for McIlroy. He had a birdie putt on every hole [one from the fringe] and made two. Eight of the first 13 birdie putts were inside 15 feet. He made one – and that was from 11 inches. With just an average putting performance [he took 32 putts and hit 17 greens in regulation], McIlroy has win No. 2 this season.
Biggest disappointment, Part II: Jordan Spieth. Had the event been reduced to 54 holes, Spieth would have finished 31st in FedExCup points and missed the Tour Championship. Given a final-round reprieve, Spieth shot 3-over 73 on Monday and still finished 31st. He won’t be in Atlanta for the first time in his career.
Quote of the day: “That’s an amazing achievement, something I’m extraordinarily proud of. … It’s boyhood dreams.” – Justin Rose, after losing the event, but gaining world No. 1.